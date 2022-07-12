'Peter will become Judas': Faithful priest presents messages from Marian mystic

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Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò shares the latest purported messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary to a Brazilian mystic, Pedro Regis, about the state of the Church and explains their significance. Regis has claimed to have received such messages from Our Lady of Anguera for decades.
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