Charismatic Renewal: Good or Bad? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Sep 10, 2023





Many today don't understand, or are even afraid of, the Charismatic Renewal, with its dancing, falling down, raising hands, healing services, and praying in tongues. But what does the Church say about this movement? Is it obligatory to call the Holy Spirit in this way or is this a fringe movement based on Pentecostal tradition? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77oHkRGpnYg