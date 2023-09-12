Create New Account
Charismatic Renewal: Good or Bad? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Sep 10, 2023


Many today don't understand, or are even afraid of, the Charismatic Renewal, with its dancing, falling down, raising hands, healing services, and praying in tongues. But what does the Church say about this movement? Is it obligatory to call the Holy Spirit in this way or is this a fringe movement based on Pentecostal tradition? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains.


