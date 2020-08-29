© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Muammar Gaddafi Interviewed Just Before Libyan Revolution
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • August 29, 2020
The fight for freedom today is a very dangerous occupation, just ask president Trump. The Governors in the U.S. seem hell bent on squelching the freedoms in this country on a daily basis! Anyone going against the tide of the NWO can count on signing one's death warrant! We are seeing the fulfillment of the prophecies in the book of Revelations especially Rev. 6:8. as the depopulation movement is going full force thanks to the likes of Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Ted Turner, the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds. The God of heaven has a very special surprise ending for such lunatics! The bible even speaks that they shall cry out for the rocks to fall upon them when their judgment comes! Concerning the interview, I certainly do not agree with Gaddafi's support of the Puppet Obama.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.