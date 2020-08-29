'Muammar Gaddafi Interviewed Just Before Libyan Revolution

The fight for freedom today is a very dangerous occupation, just ask president Trump. The Governors in the U.S. seem hell bent on squelching the freedoms in this country on a daily basis! Anyone going against the tide of the NWO can count on signing one's death warrant! We are seeing the fulfillment of the prophecies in the book of Revelations especially Rev. 6:8. as the depopulation movement is going full force thanks to the likes of Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Ted Turner, the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds. The God of heaven has a very special surprise ending for such lunatics! The bible even speaks that they shall cry out for the rocks to fall upon them when their judgment comes! Concerning the interview, I certainly do not agree with Gaddafi's support of the Puppet Obama.