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Dave Ramsey vs Peter Schiff Pt 1🚨 is Gold and Silver a hedge against hyperinflation or a worthless rock?
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5 views • February 01, 2021
On this Episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss Gold and Silver being a wealth hedge against inflation or is it just a meaningless rock? Who wins? Dave Ramsey or Peter Schiff? Let’s find out.
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Always Ready!
⭐ Support Our Work ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Contact Me:
[email protected]
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