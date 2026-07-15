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English Only - Unceded Land - Best Before Date - Dystopian Canada
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Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Designates English as the Official Language of the United States


DESIGNATING ENGLISH AS THE OFFICIAL LANGUAGE: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order designating English as the official language of the United States.


The Order rescinds a Clinton-era mandate that required agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide extensive language assistance to non-English speakers.

This designation specifically allows agencies to keep current policies and provide documents and services in other languages, but encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities.


https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/03/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-designates-english-as-the-official-language-of-the-united-states/



Billie Eilish steps out amid calls she give $3m home back to native tribe after ICE remarks


Billie Eilish looked like the weight of the world was on her shoulders as she stepped out for the first time since her explosive anti‑ICE rant at the Grammys.


After accepting Song of the Year on Sunday, the 24‑year-old told the crowd, 'Nobody is illegal on stolen land… F*** ICE,' sparking an immediate online firestorm.


Fans quickly took to social media to highlight that her $3 million Los Angeles mansion sits on land belonging to the Tongva tribe, the Indigenous people of the greater LA Basin.


https://www.dailymail.com/tvshowbiz/article-15528823/Billie-Eilish-tribe-ICE-stolen-land.html



The Native Americans Before the Native Americans


For decades, paleoanthropologists believed the ancestors of American natives were a Siberian tribe that came over from Asia to North America just 13,500 years ago, crossing over Beringia, a landmass exposed by sharply reduced sea levels during the last Ice Age.


Yet, already 25 years ago, the evidence contradicting this paradigm became quite strong. There were too many sites that predated Clovis by centuries.


https://www.palladiummag.com/2024/02/02/the-native-americans-before-the-native-americans/



Why California is banning 'sell by' labels — what it means for shoppers


But right now somebody is trying to buy groceries in


California is taking the lead in overhauling the way food is labeled in grocery stores by scrapping the long‑familiar “sell by” date from packaging in a move designed to cut confusion, reduce food waste, and ease pressure on household budgets.


The West Coast’s economic influence means the bill could bring about similar changes nationwide if manufacturers wish to avoid additional costs of having two distinct labeling systems instead of one.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/why-california-is-banning-sell-by-labels-what-it-means-for-shoppers/ar-AA26x55t



Canadians Face Being Sued by Their Own Government for Sharing ‘Misinformation’ Online


A Canadian federal minister has drawn fierce backlash after an internal government memo revealed plans to monitor citizens’ social media posts and file lawsuits against those who share content deemed “misinformation.”


https://slaynews.com/canadians-sued-government-sharing-misinformation-online/

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