UN & Bill Gates "50-in-5" Plot is "Digital Prison" for Humanity - Alex Newman on OAN
Published 21 hours ago

The United Nations and Bill Gates 50-in-5 scheme to impose "Digital Public Infrastructure" including digital ID, digital currency, and digital wallets is really a plan to eliminate privacy and liberty worldwide, explains journalist Alex Newman on In Focus with Alison Steinberg of One America News Network (OAN).

The UN-led plan, which involves getting 50 national governments fully onboard with digitization and "digital public goods" in 5 years, aims to create digital systems that are interoperable. The goal is for all of humanity must participate.

Eventually, Newman explains that the evildoers behind the so-called "Fourth Industrial Revolution" (4IR) such as Klaus Schwab hope to see "fusion" of people's digital and biological identities. The implications should alarm all who care about privacy, freedom and civilization.

