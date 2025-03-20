Quartet 89: The State of Statehood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this latest Quartet, John L. Petersen in joined by filmmaker Frank Jacob and visionary Gregg Braden. The three discuss statehood's value and the potential breakup of the U.S. amid power outages and communication cuts. They explore economic resets, militarization in Europe, gold repatriation, and consciousness shifts, predicting market turbulence, rising gold prices, and a catalytic April event.
Solar Revolution