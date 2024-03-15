Hang on! Oprah is now pushing BIG PHARMA weight loss drug Ozempic_ _ Redacted w Natali Morris

Mirrored Content
Why is ABC giving Oprah Winfrey the chance to do an hour-long commercial for big pharma? That is exactly what she plans to do later this month. Calley Means is a health researcher and author and a big pharma whistleblower that has been warning about Ozempic for years. He joins us today to discuss this big money manipulation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.