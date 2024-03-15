Create New Account
Hang on! Oprah is now pushing BIG PHARMA weight loss drug Ozempic_ _ Redacted w Natali Morris
Published Yesterday

Why is ABC giving Oprah Winfrey the chance to do an hour-long commercial for big pharma? That is exactly what she plans to do later this month. Calley Means is a health researcher and author and a big pharma whistleblower that has been warning about Ozempic for years. He joins us today to discuss this big money manipulation.

Keywords
abc newsbig pharmapropagandaoprah winfreyozempic

