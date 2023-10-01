Open Discussion Q&A Part 3

We are discussing KYC for new LLC bank accounts and the Espionage Act. We are also discussing phone privacy using a de-googled phone, a Pixel phone and a strawman phone. We also discuss the nature of a private membership association as a member of your LLC.
