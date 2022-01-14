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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE - Groupthink, Medical Tyranny and Dr. Peter McCullough
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11 views • January 14, 2022
Groupthink is a dangerous thing. What happens when no one is allowed to challenge an idea or the person who proposed it? What happens when inconvenient facts disrupt an established narrative? Well, you get tyrants - especially when said tyrants exist simultaneously in the world of healthcare, media and politics. In this episode, Jim Stroud opines on why we should always be open to debating science with data and not simply accept uncontested leadership. Plus, Jim discusses the state of Covid-19 with the most cited physician in the world on the early treatment of Covid-19 - Dr. Peter McCullough. You do NOT want to miss this.
Subscribe to my blog before big tech censors me!
https://blog.jimstroud.com
Special thanks to my guest:
Dr. Peter McCullough
Listen to his podcast - "The McCullough Report"
https://americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report
♫Music By♫
●DJ Quads - Dreams - https://youtu.be/SrJD8nC_kLM
●Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
●Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/djquads/
●Twitter - https://twitter.com/DjQuads
●YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/QuadsAKA
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
Subscribe to my blog before big tech censors me!
https://blog.jimstroud.com
Special thanks to my guest:
Dr. Peter McCullough
Listen to his podcast - "The McCullough Report"
https://americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report
♫Music By♫
●DJ Quads - Dreams - https://youtu.be/SrJD8nC_kLM
●Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
●Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/djquads/
●Twitter - https://twitter.com/DjQuads
●YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/QuadsAKA
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
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