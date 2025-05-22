A simple way to a healthy heart, and maybe, more well behaved kids.

This is what Jesus Christ says in Matthew chapter 15 verse 19, "For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, fornication, theft, false witness, slander." But, through faith you can recieve the Holy Spirit and have your heart cleansed as it states in Acts chapter 15 verses 8 and 9. Logically, after a person recieves the Holy Spirit through faith there is some behavior modification, and maybe when a child knows in their heart, that their parents love them, they may be more likely to obey their parents. It is possible to believe something in your heart as Romans chapter 10 verse 9 states, "If you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." Have a great day.