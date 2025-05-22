BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A simple way to a healthy heart, and maybe more well-behaved kids.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 15 hours ago

A simple way to a healthy heart, and maybe, more well behaved kids.

This is what Jesus Christ says in Matthew chapter 15 verse 19, "For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, fornication, theft, false witness, slander."  But, through faith you can recieve the Holy Spirit and have your heart cleansed as it states in Acts chapter 15 verses 8 and 9.  Logically, after a person recieves the Holy Spirit through faith there is some behavior modification, and maybe when a child knows in their heart, that their parents love them, they may be more likely to obey their parents.  It is possible to believe something in your heart as Romans chapter 10 verse 9 states, "If you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved."  Have a great day.

Keywords
kidshearthealthywell-behaved
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy