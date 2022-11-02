Aaron Kheriaty: Rise of the Biomedical Security State

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty discusses his must-read book The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State and traces the roots of the medical tyranny we've been experiencing to the Anglosphere and eugenics movement which later was exported to Germany. Postwar principles of medical ethics (e.g. Nuremberg Code) were completely abandoned in 2020. The Biomedical Security State is a public health apparatus that has become militarized and wouldn't have been possible before the advent of the iPhone in 2007. The definition of "public health" has continued to expand to include social justice (e.g. BLM) and environment (e.g. climate lockdowns) which is a dangerous trend. He discusses how Digital ID and CBDCs will lead to totalitarianism and touches on the religious aspect of the New Abnormal (e.g. scientism, neo-Gnosticism, transhumanism).





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com

Unz Review https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com





Websites

Human Flourishing Substack https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/akheriaty

The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State https://www.regnery.com/9781684513857/the-new-abnormal





About Aaron Kheriaty

Aaron Kheriaty, M.D., a psychiatrist, is the director of the Program in Bioethics and American Democracy at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., and the director of the Health and Human Flourishing Program at the Zephyr Institute in Palo Alto, Calif. He formerly taught psychiatry at the UCI School of Medicine, was the director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, and was the chairman of the ethics committee at the California Department of State Hospitals. Dr. Kheriaty’s work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Arc Digital, New Atlantis, Public Discourse, City Journal, and First Things.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)