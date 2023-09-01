Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Treason and Treachery in Maui - Questioning Lahaina Smart City Plan
channel image
America at War
58 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

Greg Reese discusses the wavelength of Blue and


Former candidate for Governor of Hawaii Gary Cordery questions controversial Lahaina Smart City plan. Testimony at “Build Beyond Barriers” (Build Back Better?) meeting at Hawaii State Capitol August 29, 2023.

Sounds like pre-meditated criminal activity and Treason to me!
What do you think?

Clip from Greg Reese Report titled
"Maui Fires and Directed Energy Weapons"
https://rumble.com/v3dvg9m-maui-fires-and-directed-energy-weapons.html

Clip from County meeting
Questioning Lahaina Josh Green Smart City Plan by Gary Cordery
https://rumble.com/v3dcf28-testimony-regarding-lahaina-smart-city-by-gary-cordery.html

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get

Keywords
treasonpolicetraitorgovernmentnwolawglobalismfiremauicourtswef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket