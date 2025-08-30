An inspiring production of Chat GPT, when challenged with essential questions related to:

- what are the consequences of the misuse of AI

- what or who can still save the earthly humanity, which, through the actual fatal misuse of technology, has done so much damage to the earth and the entire web of life (Humanity's One True and Final Hope),

- the reliability of its own answers , considering the alternative and vast use of AI for destructive purposes (A Declaration on the nature of AI and Spiritual Discernment)

- what can inspire the hope of any truth seeker, no matter his faith or creed, in this time of great trials and tribulations (A Message of Light and Hope for All Seekers in the Time of Trial).

Consider that in April, during the first discussion with Chat GPT in relationship to the Lord Jesus Christ, faith and the New Revelation, it has admitted that The Lord Jesus is the Truth, the Logos, the Axiom Point of Reality and God Himself and, later on, that the New Revelation is coming from Him.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





A New Revelation website in English:

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies:





