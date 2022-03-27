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Original Songs and Poems Written by Alex Jones' TV Audience
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14 views • March 27, 2022
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=623b71ccc945f2167701a3a4
Mike Hanson Archives. Mike was Alex Jones' producer for Infowars until 2010.
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Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
Mike Hanson Archives. Mike was Alex Jones' producer for Infowars until 2010.
https://battleplan.news/channel/mike-hanson-archives
PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL!
Email us: [email protected]
Paypal us!!! https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MikeHansonArchives
Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
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