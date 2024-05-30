Create New Account
The Spiritual World (pt 4): What is the Real World?
Six Gun Cross
Published 17 hours ago

Living at my Texas property the past few years, Jesus has allowed certain dogs to come across my path. I believe it was a message being sent. What is the message?

