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The Bullying Breakthrough - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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43 views • January 18, 2022
California Governor Gavin Newsome forces country’s first shot mandate for school children

Parents in an uproar over “wellness pods” cropping up at schools in California

Bullying causes significant rise in suicide rate among teens and tweens

How to recognize if your child is a victim of bullying or is a bully


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Tina’s Freedom Rally Speech: https://bit.ly/3aqa1Ry
COVID Roadmap 12 STEP plan: https://dissidentsignposts.org/covid__free_downloads
Bully Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdci4i_yNFY
C60 Complete ($5 off using code TINA5): https://purebellavita.com/pages/c60live-tina
World Mental Health Day: https://nationaltoday.com/world-mental-health-day/
Bullying Facts: https://crosswindscounseling.org/blog/10-facts-about-bullying/
Megan Fox Alert (PREMIUM Subscribers): http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Bullying Breakthrough eBook: https://bit.ly/BULLYBREAKebook
Bullying Breakthrough Paperback: https://bit.ly/BULLYBREAKpaperback
Report Cyberbullying: https://www.esafety.gov.au/report/cyberbullying
Gov. Newsom “shot” mandate: https://bit.ly/3anMWPw
Westminster “Wellness - Jab - Cube”: https://bit.ly/3mAeHKy
ABC story on 12 yr old girl bully-suicide: https://abcn.ws/3Do8mbJ
List of kids who committed suicide: https://bit.ly/3AnnIeD
Student commits suicide - girlfriend gets manslaughter: https://bit.ly/3oL0CN1

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
suicidevaccinationbullygovernorbullyingvictimteensjabvaxxgavin newsomecovidcyberbullyingtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweensshot mandatewellness pods
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