The Bullying Breakthrough - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Parents in an uproar over “wellness pods” cropping up at schools in California
Bullying causes significant rise in suicide rate among teens and tweens
How to recognize if your child is a victim of bullying or is a bully
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Tina’s Freedom Rally Speech: https://bit.ly/3aqa1Ry
COVID Roadmap 12 STEP plan: https://dissidentsignposts.org/covid__free_downloads
Bully Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdci4i_yNFY
C60 Complete ($5 off using code TINA5): https://purebellavita.com/pages/c60live-tina
World Mental Health Day: https://nationaltoday.com/world-mental-health-day/
Bullying Facts: https://crosswindscounseling.org/blog/10-facts-about-bullying/
Megan Fox Alert (PREMIUM Subscribers): http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Bullying Breakthrough eBook: https://bit.ly/BULLYBREAKebook
Bullying Breakthrough Paperback: https://bit.ly/BULLYBREAKpaperback
Report Cyberbullying: https://www.esafety.gov.au/report/cyberbullying
Gov. Newsom “shot” mandate: https://bit.ly/3anMWPw
Westminster “Wellness - Jab - Cube”: https://bit.ly/3mAeHKy
ABC story on 12 yr old girl bully-suicide: https://abcn.ws/3Do8mbJ
List of kids who committed suicide: https://bit.ly/3AnnIeD
Student commits suicide - girlfriend gets manslaughter: https://bit.ly/3oL0CN1
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