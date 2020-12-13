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Argentina is recruiting for new COVIDIOT enforcement Police to enforce Agenda 21 / 2030 Black Nobility Luciferian Roman Cult NWO GOV-ID-1984 Depopulation Protocols, experience not necessary.
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258 views • December 13, 2020
Ever thought of becoming a Police Officer? This is your chance. Please contact your local Police Station to apply. Free Health Care.
I have no further details on this video at this time:
IMPORTANT: Please review and share this: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=40106
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-australia-covid-19-vaccine-causing-hiv-positive-test-results
Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order
Posted on December 6, 2020 by State of the Nation
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About Patrick Henry and our Red Pill projects: Fascist-book: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET/ More Articles: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e LivingLawSociety.org +++ more links here 1776reloaded.org internallydisplacedpeople.org Important articles have been uploaded to BIN on the ongoing CCP. Black Nobility.New World Order.RINO-Demon-rat.Socialist DC Crown US Corp.party of DC, the ongoing New World Order Usurpation of America by enemies Domestic and Foreign, and the GOV-ID-1984-Great-Reset-Agenda21/2030-Depop-Plandemic. Articles available at this link: /v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 Video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
The focus of our work over the last 15 years has been to investigate the Legal and Governance systems operating in America at Federal, State, County, City etc.. Conclusion: the entire legal system in America has been usurped by 185,000+ foreign CROWN / VATICAN rooted corporations and is illegally operated by Constitutionally-banned foreign agents that unlawfully run America for foreign interests (example US Corp., [CANADA], STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF ______ are NOT the original organic We the people Governments but counterfeits). Constitutionally-banned foreign agents run nearly every now Occupied counterfeit government Office in the nation. In America the leading faction of the 5th Column at war with the rest of us are BAR Attorneys (whether they know it or not)! See California Government Code 1027.5 to understand the silent War that has been going on for 150+ years. It is further concluded these Constitutional banned foreign agents have literally been engaged in a Mixed War against the American people, relying on lawfare while literally farming Americans to profit the International Bankers (aka Human Trafficking) and the CROWN / VATICAN system in a silent war with all Americans since the War of Independence.
See LivingLawSociety.org for more and proof that the original organic United States Constitution post 1819 was modified and orchestrated to bring America under a foreign Corporate Democracy [Socialistic Mob-rule] as a path to destroy the original organic we the people Governments and deprive the people of their guarantee of a Republican form of Government all so as to advance their Luciferian Roman Cult Talmudic New World Order Agenda.
The following letter was sent to Trump via US Military alerting those loyal to the American people to this state of affairs and linking to certified government issued proofs of claim. https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/12/letter-to-trump-and-us-military-on-lawfare-mixed-war-color-of-lawauthorityoffice-constitutionally-banned-foreign-agents-fake-weaponized-courts-etc-time-to-take-back-america-from-the-parasites-9526.html
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I have no further details on this video at this time:
IMPORTANT: Please review and share this: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=40106
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-australia-covid-19-vaccine-causing-hiv-positive-test-results
Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order
Posted on December 6, 2020 by State of the Nation
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
About Patrick Henry and our Red Pill projects: Fascist-book: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET/ More Articles: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e LivingLawSociety.org +++ more links here 1776reloaded.org internallydisplacedpeople.org Important articles have been uploaded to BIN on the ongoing CCP. Black Nobility.New World Order.RINO-Demon-rat.Socialist DC Crown US Corp.party of DC, the ongoing New World Order Usurpation of America by enemies Domestic and Foreign, and the GOV-ID-1984-Great-Reset-Agenda21/2030-Depop-Plandemic. Articles available at this link: /v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 Video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
The focus of our work over the last 15 years has been to investigate the Legal and Governance systems operating in America at Federal, State, County, City etc.. Conclusion: the entire legal system in America has been usurped by 185,000+ foreign CROWN / VATICAN rooted corporations and is illegally operated by Constitutionally-banned foreign agents that unlawfully run America for foreign interests (example US Corp., [CANADA], STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF ______ are NOT the original organic We the people Governments but counterfeits). Constitutionally-banned foreign agents run nearly every now Occupied counterfeit government Office in the nation. In America the leading faction of the 5th Column at war with the rest of us are BAR Attorneys (whether they know it or not)! See California Government Code 1027.5 to understand the silent War that has been going on for 150+ years. It is further concluded these Constitutional banned foreign agents have literally been engaged in a Mixed War against the American people, relying on lawfare while literally farming Americans to profit the International Bankers (aka Human Trafficking) and the CROWN / VATICAN system in a silent war with all Americans since the War of Independence.
See LivingLawSociety.org for more and proof that the original organic United States Constitution post 1819 was modified and orchestrated to bring America under a foreign Corporate Democracy [Socialistic Mob-rule] as a path to destroy the original organic we the people Governments and deprive the people of their guarantee of a Republican form of Government all so as to advance their Luciferian Roman Cult Talmudic New World Order Agenda.
The following letter was sent to Trump via US Military alerting those loyal to the American people to this state of affairs and linking to certified government issued proofs of claim. https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/12/letter-to-trump-and-us-military-on-lawfare-mixed-war-color-of-lawauthorityoffice-constitutionally-banned-foreign-agents-fake-weaponized-courts-etc-time-to-take-back-america-from-the-parasites-9526.html
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