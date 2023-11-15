Alex Jones Full Show 11/14/23 Republican Congress Betrays America AGAIN

Republican Congress Betrays America AGAIN, Refuses to Impeach Mayorkas for Open Border & Human Trafficking — TUESDAY FULL SHOW 11/14/23

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, who offered the impeachment resolution against Mayorkas, will be joining Alex Jones LIVE! Do NOT miss this! Also, Globalists are now pivoting to Climate Change being the “ultimate threat to humanity” as border invasion worsens, economy implodes, and Mideast continues meltdown!