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does he look guilty or strange in affect to you?! Wuh@N! COVID! YES! investigative journalistS (including MARYAM HENHEIM) DOING THEIR WORK!
BeadHappyDBA
BeadHappyDBA
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90 views • February 10, 2022
Sign language by [email protected].
Hey there! Hello and WELCOME TO MY CHANNEL.
UPDATE:
I CONTINUE working AND WELCOME financial $USTENANCE. Recently, upon losing a significant income stream I continue to shift as does the world, the earth and her inhabitants. I STRONGLY suggest that everyone who has lost their job continue to work in the work they love.
No doubt this will change the world FOR THE BETTER.
Please email
[email protected]
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write a note below in the
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for information, donations questions, interview requests, interpreting request, et cetera.
NOTE: If you are watching my channel thinking you are accurately capturing my opinion, you would be in error. There are many reasons for my channel's video content. The first and primary reason is to provide accessibility.
ADA is law, learn about it. Understand about
accessibility; this work is in resonance therein.
Original Video here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jxldpGRqWcvL/
precisely minutes 6:32-12.56
ENJOY!
Keywords
covidcharles leibermaryam henhein
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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