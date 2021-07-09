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Watch Doctors Freakout When Confronted With The Facts On Childhood Vaccines
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713 views • July 09, 2021
Jenny McCarthy and J.B. Handley expose the truth behind the vaccines that are given to American children everyday.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e8781b0e8e6850cad26fd7
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e8781b0e8e6850cad26fd7
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