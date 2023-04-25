David Sacks | What Elon means by: 'The woke mind virus is a threat to civilization'

@DavidSacks: "Well, on @elonmusk criticizing the woke mind virus, what he's really criticizing is this intolerant agenda that involves censorship, and de-platforming, including economic de-platforming, and this collusion between state power and the security state and these tech monopolies and the media. This idea that we have all the right answers. This is fundamentally an illiberal agenda.





We wouldn't have had all the technological progress we had in the West and the United States if we had that illiberal agenda, to begin with. It's our openness to discovering new ideas and to be open-minded about what we might discover. It's the marketplace of ideas that brings forward the truth, and that debate's been really important. It's our sense of tolerance to put up with dissenting views we don't like because they might turn out to be right.





All of those things were very fundamental to the West and the United States in particular, developing the kind of economy that we've had and the type of political freedom that we have. I think that's what Elon's talking about when he says that the woke mind virus is a threat to civilization. We're not going to have a healthy economy, we're not going to have political freedom, we're not going to have economic freedom if we have agenda of intolerance."





https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1650629360997781504



