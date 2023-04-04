UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: APÉNDICE B: Las indulgencias

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
¿Pueden los cristianos que creen en la Biblia aceptar ese evangelio obviamente falso y unirse a los que lo predican evangelizando el mundo? ¿Pueden los evangélicos, en buena conciencia, dirigir a las almas inquisitivas a una iglesia que predica el purgatorio y las indulgencias, y que afirma que sus miembros son cristianos y no hay que evangelizarlos? ¿A una iglesia que declara que controla la puerta del cielo y la abre a los que se ponen en las manos de ella?
