VAXX poisoned time traveler with Parkinson's falls on stage

He has Parkinson's and was undoubtedly injected with every updated booster. The sickest people get special access to the poison injections first.

###

MICHAEL J. FOX

FALLS INTO COUCH DURING 'BTTF' PANEL

... Plays It Off

6/5/2023 8:07 AM

Michael J. Fox says his battle with Parkinson's disease is getting worse ... and that seemed evident during a 'Back to the Future' event this weekend where he took a fall, but still played it off pretty well.

The beloved actor was on hand Sunday for a 'BTTF' fan expo in Philly ... where fellow costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson (Biff) also joined him. Michael had just been intro'd and was walking out in front of the crowd and bowing down to Tom, before making his way to a sofa on the stage.

tmzDOTcom/2023/06/05/michael-j-fox-stumble-fall-couch-back-to-the-future-parkinsons/

Mirrored - bootcamp