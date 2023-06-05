Create New Account
VAXX poisoned time traveler with Parkinson's falls on stage
1128 views
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago |
He has Parkinson's and was undoubtedly injected with every updated booster. The sickest people get special access to the poison injections first.

MICHAEL J. FOX
FALLS INTO COUCH DURING 'BTTF' PANEL
... Plays It Off
6/5/2023 8:07 AM
Michael J. Fox says his battle with Parkinson's disease is getting worse ... and that seemed evident during a 'Back to the Future' event this weekend where he took a fall, but still played it off pretty well.
The beloved actor was on hand Sunday for a 'BTTF' fan expo in Philly ... where fellow costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson (Biff) also joined him. Michael had just been intro'd and was walking out in front of the crowd and bowing down to Tom, before making his way to a sofa on the stage.
tmzDOTcom/2023/06/05/michael-j-fox-stumble-fall-couch-back-to-the-future-parkinsons/

Keywords
michael j foxparkinsonsback-to-the-future

