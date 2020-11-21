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Joe Biden Seeths with Racism Against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
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78 views • November 21, 2020
Joe Biden is and always was a racist and he sure didn't hide it much back then.
Biden says blacks without mothers / fathers/ and family unit have no conscience, and that they're irredeemable.
"A portion of them (black people) in 15 years, they will become the predator. "We have no choice but to take them out of society". ~ Joe Biden
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4785136/user-clip-biden-predators&;fbclid=IwAR1bS67GjE2Cr5UxDz1NCIu4mvxPejIlRPRozUQd2Srrg-ZUChGDnQU4wjg
The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party:
Defended SLAVERY
Started THE CIVIL WAR
Opposed RECONSTRUCTION
Founded The KU KLUX KLAN
Imposed SEGREGATION
Perpretated LYNCHINGS
Fought CIVIL RIGHTS ACTS
Biden says blacks without mothers / fathers/ and family unit have no conscience, and that they're irredeemable.
"A portion of them (black people) in 15 years, they will become the predator. "We have no choice but to take them out of society". ~ Joe Biden
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4785136/user-clip-biden-predators&;fbclid=IwAR1bS67GjE2Cr5UxDz1NCIu4mvxPejIlRPRozUQd2Srrg-ZUChGDnQU4wjg
The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party:
Defended SLAVERY
Started THE CIVIL WAR
Opposed RECONSTRUCTION
Founded The KU KLUX KLAN
Imposed SEGREGATION
Perpretated LYNCHINGS
Fought CIVIL RIGHTS ACTS
Keywords
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