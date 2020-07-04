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Mid-Week (thu) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Lamp UFO update +MUFON catch up ] - OT Chan Live#278
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2 views • July 04, 2020
#MUFON #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
1) UFO gen chat
2) Poland UFO lamp line update (Hoax confirmed!)
backs up my analysis
3) Nocturnal building his new BS UFO channel and reviews
his stats proving how much he was BSing us about 4000 followers
4) MUFON cases - Random with Photos and Videos analyzed
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:
1) UFO gen chat
2) Poland UFO lamp line update (Hoax confirmed!)
backs up my analysis
3) Nocturnal building his new BS UFO channel and reviews
his stats proving how much he was BSing us about 4000 followers
4) MUFON cases - Random with Photos and Videos analyzed
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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