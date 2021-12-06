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Protest are a act of cowards
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105 views • December 06, 2021
Whats the Satanic Freemasonic Childfucking Canibal Ruling Elite Mindset You Ask?-
"How does one man assert his power over another? "By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation.Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.
A law is the opinion of one man or a group of men forced upon you at the barrel of a gun. That's it. Nothing more.
Your Government are Lawless TERRORIST...We are at war, and the sooner you wrap your brains around that fact, the better off you will be. INVISIBLE RESISTANCE TO TYRANNY by Jefferson Mack http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Jefferson-Mack-Invisible-Resistance-to-Tyranny.pdf A Proper March is when the People March in and VIOLENTLY Remove the Criminally Retarded Running Government.This All ENDS when Good People Unite and Exercise Brutal Deadly FORCE and Remove these Tyrant Public Servants. How Long will YOU wait? They Grow stronger every day YOU delay....Oxford English Dictionary-((((Terrorism))))-Defined-1. Government by intimidation as directed and carried out by the party in power. "Evil People Rule the World....Once You Understand that,Your Future is Clear....You will either Destroy Them,Or They Will Destroy You..... What are YOU going to Do about it?" We shall have no real hope of the surviving the enemies arranged against us until we hang the traitors lurking among us. (Thomas Paine)The Only Thing Necessary for the Triumph of Evil is that Good Men Do Nothing.. The sin of doing nothing is One of the deadliest of all the seven sins...Freedom is not Given. Freedom is TAKEN by DEADLY FORCE. Blind thy Enemy with mace,wasp spray,bear spray then split their Evil Skull with a lawn mower Blade......Fight the Good fight People,as Your Children are Depending on YOU .If You Believe You can Plead or Negotiate with Your Satanic Sodomite Child Raping OVERLORDS You are Completely DELUSIONAL,a Cuck,a moronic Coward going through the 'stage' of DENIAL in Your Cuck fucked Mentality. Show us (1) example in Your Deranged view of History where that happened.Your ONLY option is Fight or Flight.WAKE UP PEOPLE....WAKE UP NOW RISE UP NOW...Karma is a dish best served piping hot.What happens when the citizens wise up and start burning the police officers homes down while the cops are out and about during the day abusing their neighbors and citizens for their satanic child raping lunatic overlords? Asking for a friend.Sharing is Caring....share everywhere..the time is NOW for the people to plot and plan and Take a STAND. In the Near Future,becoming a Cop killer will be a Badge of Honor. DEBATE is OVER....Time to SLAY the Wicked is NOW...
"How does one man assert his power over another? "By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation.Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.
A law is the opinion of one man or a group of men forced upon you at the barrel of a gun. That's it. Nothing more.
Your Government are Lawless TERRORIST...We are at war, and the sooner you wrap your brains around that fact, the better off you will be. INVISIBLE RESISTANCE TO TYRANNY by Jefferson Mack http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Jefferson-Mack-Invisible-Resistance-to-Tyranny.pdf A Proper March is when the People March in and VIOLENTLY Remove the Criminally Retarded Running Government.This All ENDS when Good People Unite and Exercise Brutal Deadly FORCE and Remove these Tyrant Public Servants. How Long will YOU wait? They Grow stronger every day YOU delay....Oxford English Dictionary-((((Terrorism))))-Defined-1. Government by intimidation as directed and carried out by the party in power. "Evil People Rule the World....Once You Understand that,Your Future is Clear....You will either Destroy Them,Or They Will Destroy You..... What are YOU going to Do about it?" We shall have no real hope of the surviving the enemies arranged against us until we hang the traitors lurking among us. (Thomas Paine)The Only Thing Necessary for the Triumph of Evil is that Good Men Do Nothing.. The sin of doing nothing is One of the deadliest of all the seven sins...Freedom is not Given. Freedom is TAKEN by DEADLY FORCE. Blind thy Enemy with mace,wasp spray,bear spray then split their Evil Skull with a lawn mower Blade......Fight the Good fight People,as Your Children are Depending on YOU .If You Believe You can Plead or Negotiate with Your Satanic Sodomite Child Raping OVERLORDS You are Completely DELUSIONAL,a Cuck,a moronic Coward going through the 'stage' of DENIAL in Your Cuck fucked Mentality. Show us (1) example in Your Deranged view of History where that happened.Your ONLY option is Fight or Flight.WAKE UP PEOPLE....WAKE UP NOW RISE UP NOW...Karma is a dish best served piping hot.What happens when the citizens wise up and start burning the police officers homes down while the cops are out and about during the day abusing their neighbors and citizens for their satanic child raping lunatic overlords? Asking for a friend.Sharing is Caring....share everywhere..the time is NOW for the people to plot and plan and Take a STAND. In the Near Future,becoming a Cop killer will be a Badge of Honor. DEBATE is OVER....Time to SLAY the Wicked is NOW...
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