Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, June 8, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Ukrainian grouping in Donbass is suffering significant losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment.



▫️During the liberation of Svyatogorsk in Donetsk People's Republic in three days of fighting alone, Ukrainian troops suffered losses of over 300 nationalists, six tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles of various types, 36 field artillery guns and mortars, 4 Grad multiple rocket launchers and over 20 automotive equipment.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit armoured plant near Kharkov, which have been repairing and restoring tanks and other AFU armoured vehicles.



▫️In addition, high-precision air-based missiles have hit 2 command posts, 13 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 battery of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems near Kharkov. 4 weapon and ammunition depots have been destroyed near Malinovka in Kharkov Region, Spornoe in Donetsk People's Republic and Zvanovka in Lugansk People's Republic. 1 fuel depot for AFU equipment has been destroyed near Chuhuev, Kharkov Region.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation have hit 63 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of command post of 14th AFU Mechanized Brigade, over 160 nationalists, 8 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 1 artillery battery, 1 electronic warfare station and 13 vehicles of various purposes.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Snegirevka, Nikolaev Region, as well as 1 Mi-8 helicopter near Belaya Krinitsya, Nikolaev Region.



▫️In addition, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Donetsk, Rubtsy, Lozovoe, Krasnorechenskoe, Koroviy Yar, Peski Rad'kovskoe in Donetsk Peolple's Republic, Izyum, Dergachi in Kharkov Region and Chernobaivka in Kherson Region. 3 Tochka-U missiles and 5 Smerch rockets have been intercepted near Chernobaevka, Kherson Region.



💥Missile and artillery have hit 68 command posts, 172 AFU artillery positions, including 2 batteries of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems near Aleksandrovka and Kutuzovka, 1 battery of Uragan MLRS near Kitsevka, Kharkov region, as well as 261 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 320 nationalists, 4 ammunition depots near Novolenovka in Zaporozhye Region, 9 armoured vehicles, 3 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 15 field artillery and mortars, 14 special vehicles, and Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile launchers near Shelkoplyasy and OSA-AKM in Verhnyaya Roganka in Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 192 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,150 unmanned aerial vehicles, 335 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,459 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 489 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,822 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,488 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.