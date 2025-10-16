Christopher Knowles - XF-ULTRA: The X-Files, Conspiracy Culture and the National Security State

Amazing chat with Christopher Knowles about his new book about the X-Files. This is really great stuff, there really was more to it, and you knew it. Checkout the Grimoire of the X-Files and re-watch with greater insight.





Each season is broken down, and each episode as well. The events of the time when each season was made pulls you into the energy of the time.





The book goes deep, it's an X-Files of the X-Files.













Hardcover

XF-ULTRA: THE DEEPEST DIVE: The X-Files, Conspiracy Culture and the National Security State

https://amzn.to/4qqmhHV









About Christopher Knowles





Christopher Knowles is the author of the newly-published novel, He Will Live Up in the Sky. He is also the author of The Secret History of Rock 'n' Roll: The Mysterious Roots of Modern Music (Viva Editions). He is also the author of the Eagle Award-winning Our Gods Wear Spandex: The Secret History of Comic Book Heroes (RedWheel Weiser) and the critically-acclaimed Clash City Showdown: The Music, The Meaning and The Legacy of The Clash (PageFree Publications). He's co-author of The Complete X-Files: Behind the Series, the Myths, and the Movies (Insight Editions), the authorized companion to the long-running TV series. Complete Bio at Amazon





XF-ULTRA Book Description on Amazon:





From the co-author of The Complete X-Files, comes the deepest dive on The X-Files ever.





XF-ULTRA is an exhaustive yet accessible guide to the only TV series that really matters, going places no other book dare go. Whether you're already a hardcore X-Files fan or just a novice, this is the one book you have to read to truly understand what you're seeing play out on your screen.





First, we start with the basics:





Pre-Season: A behind-the-scenes look at the creation and development of The X-Files.

X-Ancestors: A comprehensive examination of the TV shows and movies that influenced The X-Files.

UFO Conspiracy Theories: An introduction to the history of UFOlogy, as well as the parapolitical figures and events that shaped The X-Files’ storylines.

Human Experimentation: An overview of the dark history of medical abuse that lies at the very heart of The X-Files.

Declassified: Deep background on each of the series’ eleven seasons.

Case Dossiers: Detailed reviews covering all the episodes and feature films, packed to the gills with behind-the-scenes information and presented in an accessible, concise format.

A Season of Conspiracy: Overviews of the controversial and significant real-world events that occurred during each season of The X-Files.





Then we go DEEP…





The Mytharc for Beginners: A comprehensive primer that breaks down and lays out the X-Files Mythology arc in an easily digestible format.

Myths Behind the Mytharc: An extensive deep dive into the ancient myths that influenced The X-Files’ Mythology.

The First Toxic Fandom: An insider’s perspective on how The X-Files inadvertently fostered unhealthy and abusive online communities.

TV in the Wake of XF: A detailed survey of the TV shows and movies that were influenced by The X-Files.





But wait! There’s more!





“Real-Life X-Files”: A skeptical examination of the UFO disclosure cult and the so-called “real-life X-Files.”

Ancient Abduction: A look at the ancient cults that worshipped mysterious flying objects, including one that devised a method for initiating alien contact!

Millennium: An exploration of Chris Carter's groundbreaking crime drama.

The Lone Gunmen and 9/11: A hard look at the X-Files' spinoff and its eerie foreshadowing of one of the darkest days in American history.





PLUS:





Deep dives into some of the real-world characters whose lives eerily parallel those we've seen on The X-Files.

And an absolutely mind-blowing “Ultimate Fan Theory” that will have every X-Files fan looking at the series in an entirely new light.





All this and much, much more besides...





Complete Show Notes:

https://radiantcreators.com/2025/10/13/christopher-knowles-xf-ultra-the-x-files-conspiracy-culture-and-the-national-security-state/





