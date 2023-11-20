Hezbollah Releases Footage Of Recent Rocket, Missile & Drone Attacks On Israeli Troops

Hezbollah has released two videos documenting some of the attacks that targeted the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on November 17 and 18.

The first video includes footage from four rocket attacks that targeted the Israeli military sites of Hadab al-Bustan, al-Raheb and al-Metulla as well as a newly-established headquarters of the IDF in Wadi Sasa’a. The attacks destroyed surveillance equipment and fortification.

Meanwhile, the second video shows an attack with anti-tank guided missiles against a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles near the settlement of al-Manara.

Hezbollah launched 13 attacks against the IDF from southern Lebanon on November 17. Seven more attacks were carried out on November 18. On the same day, the group managed to shoot down an Israeli combat drone over the Galilee Panhandle.

Israel responded to the attacks with a series of artillery and air strikes against alleged Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The IDF said that the last strike on November 18 targeted a cell that was preparing to launch an attack. Lebanese media didn’t report any casualties.

Hezbollah and its allies have been launching attacks against Israel for more than a month now in response to the war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

So far, the clashes on the Lebanese front have claimed the lives of eight IDF troops, three Israeli civilians, 74 fighters of Hezbollah, two fighters from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, one fighter from the Lebanese Resistance Regiments, three fighters from the Hamas Movement, four fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 16 Lebanese civilians.

