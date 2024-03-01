Create New Account
S1 - Episode 5 - Matthew 7 - Messiah Reveals the Heart of the Torah P3
Published a month ago

What's the difference between the Broad Way of the world and the Narrow Way of Yeshua?

How do we stay on the right path?

What makes a wolf in sheep's clothing, and how can we see through their deception?

To find out, join us for more of Messiah's sermon on the mount in Matthew Chapter 7!


Learn more about this podcast at:

https://tsiyon.org


OR sign-up for free to our Membership site Tsiyon Tabernacle!

https://tsiyon.org/join-us/


Theme Song Credit:

"Stand at the Crossroads" by Feet On A Rock

Keywords
biblegospeljesuspodcastwisdomyeshuascripturesmessianictorahhebrew rootsnarrow roadnarrow waysermon on the mountmatthew 7

