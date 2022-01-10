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Memology 101: The Hell Is Going On in Canada... [09.01.2022]
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230 views • January 10, 2022
Ontario's top doctor advises caller who has had two shots to stay away from his grandfather who has already been administered three shots.
143,744 views Jan 9, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kF2Kjv9kC_Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
143,744 views Jan 9, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kF2Kjv9kC_Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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