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Memology 101: The Hell Is Going On in Canada... [09.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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230 views • January 10, 2022
Ontario's top doctor advises caller who has had two shots to stay away from his grandfather who has already been administered three shots.

143,744 views Jan 9, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kF2Kjv9kC_Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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