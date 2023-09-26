Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Army Tornado left no way out for Ukraine in Maryinka
channel image
The Prisoner
8773 Subscribers
Shop now
262 views
Published 21 hours ago

The attack by Tornado-G Multiple Launch Rocket System of the "South" group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces left no way out for Ukrainian forces in Maryinka direction, Donetsk region. Fiery Tornado shots cause fire and damage to enemy positions. Heavy artillery and MLRS continued to work to blow up and destroy Ukrainian defensive points in the western district of Maryinka.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
mlrstornado-gmaryinkamultiple launch rocket system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket