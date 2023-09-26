Russian Army Tornado left no way out for Ukraine in Maryinka

The attack by Tornado-G Multiple Launch Rocket System of the "South" group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces left no way out for Ukrainian forces in Maryinka direction, Donetsk region. Fiery Tornado shots cause fire and damage to enemy positions. Heavy artillery and MLRS continued to work to blow up and destroy Ukrainian defensive points in the western district of Maryinka.
