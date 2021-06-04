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Injections may kill 50 million Americans Dr. Judy Mikovits
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517 views • June 04, 2021
Ending Plague: A Scholar's Obligation in an Age of Corruption
Pre-orders are highly recommended before release date June 22, 2021
Vaccine Remorse: Got the Shot? Judy Mikovits On What to Do About It
Graham Ledger talks with scientist Judy Mikovits about what the vaccinated can do now to inoculate from this experimental inoculation. http://plaguethebook.com/may-25-2021-vaccine-remorse-got-the-shot-judy-mikovits-on-what-to-do-about-it-ledger-report-1129/
ENDING PLAGUE
A Scholar's Obligation in an Age of Corruption
Francis W. Ruscetti, Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively
PRE-ORDER TO GUARANTEE YOUR COPY!
COPIES OF ENDING PLAGUE MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AFTER THE RELEASE DATE
IT'S LIKELY TO BE BANNED AND PULLED OFF THE SHELVES!
From the authors of the New York Times bestselling Plague of Corruption comes the prescription on how to end the plague infecting our medical community.
Ending Plague continues the New York Times bestselling team of Dr. Judy A. Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively with legendary scientist, Dr. Francis W. Ruscetti joining the conversation. Dr. Ruscetti is credited as one of the founding fathers of human retrovirology. In 1980, Dr. Ruscetti’s team isolated the first pathogenic human retrovirus, HTLV-1. Ruscetti would eventually go on to work for thirty-eight years at the National Cancer Institute.
Dr. Ruscetti was deeply involved in performing some of the most critical HIV-AIDS research in the 1980s, pioneered discoveries in understanding the workings of the human immune system in the 1990s, isolating a new family of mouse leukemia viruses linked to chronic diseases in 2009, and offers his insights into the recent COVID-19 pandemic. In 1991, Ruscetti received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Ruscetti offers a true insider’s portrait of nearly four decades at the center of public health. His insights into the successes and failures of government science will be eye-opening to the general public. You will read never-before-revealed information about the personalities and arguments which have been kept from view behind the iron curtain of public health. Can we say our scientists are protecting us, or is another agenda at work? For most of his decades at the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Ruscetti has been in almost daily contact with his long-time collaborator, Dr. Mikovits, and their rich intellectual discussions will greatly add to our national discussion. Science involves a rigorous search for truth, and you will come to understand how science scholars are relentless in their quest for answers.
#AIDS
The Truth About Fauci Featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits https://youtu.be/wW7lclOmgzE
Plague The Book https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPcXQqaF67k&;feature=youtu.be
The truth about Fauci
This video was produced by Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense coalition to allow top US research scientist, Dr. Judy Mikovits to briefly tell her story.
“Judy Mikovits is Among Her Generation’s Most Accomplished Scientists.”
—Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The truth about Fauci
This video was produced by Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense coalition to allow top US research scientist, Dr. Judy Mikovits to briefly tell her story.
“Judy Mikovits is Among Her Generation’s Most Accomplished Scientists.”
—Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Pre-orders are highly recommended before release date June 22, 2021
Vaccine Remorse: Got the Shot? Judy Mikovits On What to Do About It
Graham Ledger talks with scientist Judy Mikovits about what the vaccinated can do now to inoculate from this experimental inoculation. http://plaguethebook.com/may-25-2021-vaccine-remorse-got-the-shot-judy-mikovits-on-what-to-do-about-it-ledger-report-1129/
ENDING PLAGUE
A Scholar's Obligation in an Age of Corruption
Francis W. Ruscetti, Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively
PRE-ORDER TO GUARANTEE YOUR COPY!
COPIES OF ENDING PLAGUE MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AFTER THE RELEASE DATE
IT'S LIKELY TO BE BANNED AND PULLED OFF THE SHELVES!
From the authors of the New York Times bestselling Plague of Corruption comes the prescription on how to end the plague infecting our medical community.
Ending Plague continues the New York Times bestselling team of Dr. Judy A. Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively with legendary scientist, Dr. Francis W. Ruscetti joining the conversation. Dr. Ruscetti is credited as one of the founding fathers of human retrovirology. In 1980, Dr. Ruscetti’s team isolated the first pathogenic human retrovirus, HTLV-1. Ruscetti would eventually go on to work for thirty-eight years at the National Cancer Institute.
Dr. Ruscetti was deeply involved in performing some of the most critical HIV-AIDS research in the 1980s, pioneered discoveries in understanding the workings of the human immune system in the 1990s, isolating a new family of mouse leukemia viruses linked to chronic diseases in 2009, and offers his insights into the recent COVID-19 pandemic. In 1991, Ruscetti received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Ruscetti offers a true insider’s portrait of nearly four decades at the center of public health. His insights into the successes and failures of government science will be eye-opening to the general public. You will read never-before-revealed information about the personalities and arguments which have been kept from view behind the iron curtain of public health. Can we say our scientists are protecting us, or is another agenda at work? For most of his decades at the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Ruscetti has been in almost daily contact with his long-time collaborator, Dr. Mikovits, and their rich intellectual discussions will greatly add to our national discussion. Science involves a rigorous search for truth, and you will come to understand how science scholars are relentless in their quest for answers.
#AIDS
The Truth About Fauci Featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits https://youtu.be/wW7lclOmgzE
Plague The Book https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPcXQqaF67k&;feature=youtu.be
The truth about Fauci
This video was produced by Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense coalition to allow top US research scientist, Dr. Judy Mikovits to briefly tell her story.
“Judy Mikovits is Among Her Generation’s Most Accomplished Scientists.”
—Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The truth about Fauci
This video was produced by Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Children’s Health Defense coalition to allow top US research scientist, Dr. Judy Mikovits to briefly tell her story.
“Judy Mikovits is Among Her Generation’s Most Accomplished Scientists.”
—Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
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