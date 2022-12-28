150 Year Winter Storm Event

🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





We are witnessing a once in a generation event for some, and other locations the last time day time highs were in the teens F, that takes us back to 1872, or 150 years ago in NYC. Also setting records were the fastest temperature drop ever recorded in 30 minutes in Wyoming, coldest wind chill at -72F in Montana and hurricane winds creating 20+ft waves across the great lakes with storm surge floods along shorelines. Truly historic event still underway.





▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●





🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030





🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -





🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030





●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●





https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***





🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com





🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw





🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9





●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●





https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326





Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030





LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.