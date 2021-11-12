© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 11. 11. 21.
Follow
2
Share
Report
280 views • November 12, 2021
Ep. 2625a - The Economic Lie Is Complete, It’s All Turning On The [CB]
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
[JB] said inflation would be terrible for the economy, but don't worry it is transitory, if an economist says otherwise they are fools, this was back in July 2021. Today he admits inflation is here. Yellen says they will not allow the 70's to happen again, they will raise rates to control it, this is the cover story. Trump maps out where this is all headed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
[JB] said inflation would be terrible for the economy, but don't worry it is transitory, if an economist says otherwise they are fools, this was back in July 2021. Today he admits inflation is here. Yellen says they will not allow the 70's to happen again, they will raise rates to control it, this is the cover story. Trump maps out where this is all headed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.