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SETTING THE BAR ON MANDATORY VACCINATION
Last month the NY State Bar Association released a report which included a recommendation to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all New Yorkers. Last weekend, delegates from NYSBA held a meeting to vote on endorsing the report that would help Gov. Cuomo push a mandate on a vaccine that isn’t even on the market yet. Hundreds of New Yorkers, including many doctors & lawyers, took to the streets and rallied from the Governor's mansion to the Bar Association. The HighWire was there.
#BarBigPharma #NYSBA #NYWin