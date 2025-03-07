BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rapture Type # 7 of 40, 3 Men in Fiery Furnace Represents the 144,000 Left Behind
Meat in Due Season
Meat in Due Season
1 month ago

In this type of the rapture we are told that Daniel is at the King's court.  Daniel here represents the Raptured bride of Yahusha.  His 3 close friends here represents the 144,000 Yahudim, who come to saving belief of Yahusha, once the rapture has taken place, and have to go through the 1260 days left of the great tribulation.

biblesalvationchristianrapturerevelationyahushadanielthe new covenanthanukahfeast daysyahuh
