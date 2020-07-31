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Most Victims Are Men (But No One Cares) | Popp Culture
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154 views • July 31, 2020
So it turns out that even geriatric male feminists still virtue signal to try and get their hands on some body positive poon.
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
"The Bro Next Door" is free for your Amazon Kindle (with Prime)!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/fbaoS
2. https://archive.ph/ceHPM
3. https://archive.ph/OlYmD
4. http://www.numberofabortions.com
5. https://archive.ph/guyjC
6. https://archive.ph/I3BrB
7. https://archive.ph/4ojna
8. https://archive.ph/AstXL
9. https://archive.ph/Gr4e3
10. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
11. https://archive.ph/93Sdg
12. https://archive.ph/PtteD
13. https://archive.ph/TFCob
14. https://archive.ph/4hOfa
15. https://archive.ph/WkQXO
16. https://archive.ph/hiPZU
17. https://archive.ph/hctde
18. https://archive.ph/gjqMn
19. https://archive.ph/0qr67
20. https://archive.ph/sgdeV
21. https://archive.ph/TG30o
22. https://archive.ph/aQvD4
23. https://archive.ph/Ww82Z
24. https://archive.ph/TtaUY
25. https://archive.ph/luOR5
26. https://archive.ph//DUcB0
27. https://archive.ph/fwgMH
28. https://archive.ph/lBZz8
29. https://archive.ph/0zAzI
30. https://archive.ph/6L25B
31. https://archive.ph/XmcWN
32. https://archive.ph/FAoYH
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
"The Bro Next Door" is free for your Amazon Kindle (with Prime)!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/fbaoS
2. https://archive.ph/ceHPM
3. https://archive.ph/OlYmD
4. http://www.numberofabortions.com
5. https://archive.ph/guyjC
6. https://archive.ph/I3BrB
7. https://archive.ph/4ojna
8. https://archive.ph/AstXL
9. https://archive.ph/Gr4e3
10. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
11. https://archive.ph/93Sdg
12. https://archive.ph/PtteD
13. https://archive.ph/TFCob
14. https://archive.ph/4hOfa
15. https://archive.ph/WkQXO
16. https://archive.ph/hiPZU
17. https://archive.ph/hctde
18. https://archive.ph/gjqMn
19. https://archive.ph/0qr67
20. https://archive.ph/sgdeV
21. https://archive.ph/TG30o
22. https://archive.ph/aQvD4
23. https://archive.ph/Ww82Z
24. https://archive.ph/TtaUY
25. https://archive.ph/luOR5
26. https://archive.ph//DUcB0
27. https://archive.ph/fwgMH
28. https://archive.ph/lBZz8
29. https://archive.ph/0zAzI
30. https://archive.ph/6L25B
31. https://archive.ph/XmcWN
32. https://archive.ph/FAoYH
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