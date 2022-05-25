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The last train is coming, Prophecy
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153 views • May 25, 2022
Prophetic word, given on May 25th 2022 around noon 11:00
Speaks metaphorically about a train that will pass by and what different groups of people will do.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-25-the-last-train-is-coming/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Speaks metaphorically about a train that will pass by and what different groups of people will do.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-25-the-last-train-is-coming/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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