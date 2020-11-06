COVID-19(84) IN 2021 WITH BIDEN? OR COVID-19(84) IN 2021 WITH TRUMP? HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT!!!

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pressfortruth
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The results of the US election are currently in limbo as vote counting was halted last night leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the US especially when it comes to the governments response to Covid-19(84). Living with Covid in 2021 could go a number of ways depending on who gets in but one thing we know for sure is that the powers that ought not to be have their own plans so either way we’re in for a tough battle. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with researcher and scientist Denis Rancourt about what people can expect in 2021, how people are being manipulated with bad science and most importantly what you as an individual can do about these things moving forward before its to late!
To read Denis Rancourt’s scientific papers visit:
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt/research
Follow Denis on Twitter:
Twitter.com/@denisrancourt
Watch: The Democracy Deception Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uANN6TqBliMf/
Watch: The Democracy Deception Part 2 - What’s The Alternative?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpOOR3_5sCg/
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