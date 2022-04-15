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UNN Canada Episode 14 - 4/14/22 - The Great Deafining
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123 views • April 15, 2022
In this broadcast, we explore the increase in counter-protestors against the weekly Freedom Rally in Calgary and the heavy-handed response from The City and police. Zero Transparency - A court-ordered release of medical documents from the FDA reveals the lies of Big Pharma. Bill C-67 Anti-racism bill could cause more division than it aims to prevent. We’ll explore why the mortality rate has skyrocketed in one of the largest demographics. And we’ll wrap it up with a story you just have to “hear”.
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