Glenn: Biden’s most recent LIES are 'DISTORTING' OUR HISTORY

Glenn Beck
Jan 16, 2023
President Biden took time on Sunday to remember Martin Luther King Jr., which is ironic, considering how much the far-left vehemently fights against so many principles that MLK preached. During his speech, Biden spewed SEVERAL LIES, some of which are ‘gravely' distorting American history, Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn goes through the most recent Biden lies. He questions why SO MANY (especially in the media) are so quick to ignore them, and he urges YOU to stand for truth in your own, personal circles now more than ever. Why? Because ‘you are the keeper of the flame of liberty,’ Glenn explains. ‘And right now, [for] most of us, that flame is either out…or there is just a few embers of coal left.’
