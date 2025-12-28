BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Dr. William Makis is the Most Censored Oncologist - Part 2 - Sowing Prosperity Interview
117 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Podcast Source: https://www.sowingprosperity.com/podcasts/sowing-prosperity/episodes/2148686210

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@SowingProsperity


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Why Dr. William Makis is the Most Censored Oncologist - Part 2 - Sowing Prosperity Interview


In Part 2 of our explosive conversation with Dr. William Makis, one of the most censored oncologists in the world, we dive deeper into the truths the medical establishment doesn’t want you to hear.


Dr. Makis exposes the conflicts of interest driving modern oncology, the hidden data behind vaccine injuries and cancer trends, and what he’s learned after years of professional backlash and censorship. This is not your typical medical discussion — it’s a wake-up call.


Timestamps:

00:00 – Introduction

03:25 – The censorship Dr. Makis faced

11:10 – How mRNA technology may influence cancer rates

21:40 – Medical institutions and media manipulation

33:05 – Actionable advice for patients and doctors

44:20 – Final message on truth and resilience


Dr. Makis is a Canadian oncologist, nuclear medicine specialist, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom. Despite being silenced by major platforms, his work continues to reach millions who are questioning mainstream narratives in medicine and public health.

Keywords
dr william makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer curedr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis ivermectindr william makis fenbendazoledr william makis alternative cancer treatmentdr william makis anti cancer treatmentfenbendazole and fasting for treating cancer sowing prosperity interview part 2
