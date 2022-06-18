Xi Jinping’s Rumors Are Rife As CCP 20th National Congress Approaches

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https://gnews.org/post/p5jy7734
06/15/2022 The 20th National Congress is approaching, rumors about Xi Jinping’s stepping down and poor health surge, power struggles intensified for the leadership position in China