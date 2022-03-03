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Ommegang Brewing Rye Barrel Vanilla Imperial Stout 4.25/5
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10 views • March 03, 2022
We have a special guest taster with us this evening. My long time and dear friend Jimbo.
This brew from the crew at Ommegang out of Cooperstown New York
( upstate not the city ) looked to be interesting. Rye barrel aged for 6 months with Vanilla adjuncts sounded tasty to me but was a bit overwhelming for our guest taster. He being an uncultured swine and not a snoobo like yours truly.
She has a nice imperial nose with vanilla undertones and hints of the rye whiskey.
Initial hit is nice , she's rich but not overly viscous. She runs medium thru the middle with a nice sustained burn time.
Flavors are centered on the tongue and soft palate inside the intra-dental zones.
She finishes up dry and dirty with a pleasant smoky linger.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us.
Skal!
E and Jimbo
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This brew from the crew at Ommegang out of Cooperstown New York
( upstate not the city ) looked to be interesting. Rye barrel aged for 6 months with Vanilla adjuncts sounded tasty to me but was a bit overwhelming for our guest taster. He being an uncultured swine and not a snoobo like yours truly.
She has a nice imperial nose with vanilla undertones and hints of the rye whiskey.
Initial hit is nice , she's rich but not overly viscous. She runs medium thru the middle with a nice sustained burn time.
Flavors are centered on the tongue and soft palate inside the intra-dental zones.
She finishes up dry and dirty with a pleasant smoky linger.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us.
Skal!
E and Jimbo
Be the Big 3 folks
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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