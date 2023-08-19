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Nurse Blows Whistle and Quits
America at War
America at War
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544 views • August 19, 2023

There is NO JOB, no career, no amount of money...


That is worth losing your soul over!

Mark 8:36
“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world,
and lose his own soul?”

SILENCE IS CONSENT!
If you have knowledge of dangerous drugs being given, or dangerous practices of hospitals or doctors, and you don't SPEAK OUT.....

Then YOU are just as guilty as the people giving those drugs, you are COMPLICIT in the #Genocide being committed by these people!

I would certainly HATE to stand before my creator and try to explain WHY I did not speak out to save His children from harm. I would certainly HATE to have to explain that to Him.... OR to try and justify it to MYSELF as far as that goes

Matthew 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.

Matthew 18
6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

7 Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh!

Hebrews 10:31
“It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”

Keywords
healthcrimeevilvaccinepolicegenocidegovernmentlawmedicinehospitalcourts
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