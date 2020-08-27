Analysis of Kenosha Riots / Shooting Video Footage / BLM Antifa Militia

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BLM & Antifa rioters and arsonists have turned their fury on the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In response, some armed members of the community tried to defend businesses from the rioters. This led to confrontations and multiple shootings. While this video does contain distressing content, it is in no way intended to glorify violence. It is a Fair Use analysis of a notable news event for educational purposes and journalistic reporting.
The video analysis begins at minute mark 3:10
#Kenosha Facts: BLM/Antifa arsonists were burning down private properties. A local teen with firearms training, who was familiar to the police because he was a Public Safety Cadet, chose to stand with other local community members to protect their businesses from the criminals. This was done with the consent and "appreciation" of the local police who were greatly outnumbered by the criminals.
The young man was filmed before the shootings trying to get medical help for some of the rioters after they had clashes with the police. Despite the fact that all he was doing was trying to keep looters and arsonists from burning down the building he was protecting, rioters started attacking him. One man tried to set the boy on fire by throwing a Molotov Cocktail at him.
When the man continued to chase the boy, the boy shot him in the head - killing him. The boy then began running down the street toward the police vehicles to tell them what happened. As he ran, multiple rioters attacked him - including a man with a semi-automatic handgun. The boy fought off the attackers in self-defense, shooting one attacker in the arm and another man, who attacked the teen with a skateboard, in the chest. The man who was shot in the arm will have to have it amputated. The man shot in the chest died on the scene.
The teen then continued to run toward the police with rioters still chasing him. As he neared the police, they were not alarmed at his approach because they knew him not only from his prior work with the police in the community, but because they had been talking with him and the other armed citizens just an hour or so earlier.
These are facts that are supported by video evidence. There is no evidence at all that the teen is a white supremacist, a "boogaloo", or any of the other left-wing labels being used against him.
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