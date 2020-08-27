BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Analysis of Kenosha Riots / Shooting Video Footage / BLM Antifa Militia
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • August 27, 2020
Blackstone Intelligence Network

BLM & Antifa rioters and arsonists have turned their fury on the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In response, some armed members of the community tried to defend businesses from the rioters. This led to confrontations and multiple shootings. While this video does contain distressing content, it is in no way intended to glorify violence. It is a Fair Use analysis of a notable news event for educational purposes and journalistic reporting.

The video analysis begins at minute mark 3:10


#Kenosha Facts: BLM/Antifa arsonists were burning down private properties. A local teen with firearms training, who was familiar to the police because he was a Public Safety Cadet, chose to stand with other local community members to protect their businesses from the criminals. This was done with the consent and "appreciation" of the local police who were greatly outnumbered by the criminals.

The young man was filmed before the shootings trying to get medical help for some of the rioters after they had clashes with the police. Despite the fact that all he was doing was trying to keep looters and arsonists from burning down the building he was protecting, rioters started attacking him. One man tried to set the boy on fire by throwing a Molotov Cocktail at him.

When the man continued to chase the boy, the boy shot him in the head - killing him. The boy then began running down the street toward the police vehicles to tell them what happened. As he ran, multiple rioters attacked him - including a man with a semi-automatic handgun. The boy fought off the attackers in self-defense, shooting one attacker in the arm and another man, who attacked the teen with a skateboard, in the chest. The man who was shot in the arm will have to have it amputated. The man shot in the chest died on the scene.

The teen then continued to run toward the police with rioters still chasing him. As he neared the police, they were not alarmed at his approach because they knew him not only from his prior work with the police in the community, but because they had been talking with him and the other armed citizens just an hour or so earlier.

These are facts that are supported by video evidence. There is no evidence at all that the teen is a white supremacist, a "boogaloo", or any of the other left-wing labels being used against him.



Buy a high quality face mask from my website: https://www.blackstoneintel.com

My Personal Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/jake333


Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Keywords
shootingantifablmmilitiablackstone intelligence networkjacob blakekenosha riotsvideo footage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
Federal Judge Strikes Down New York&#8217;s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Federal Judge Strikes Down New York’s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Douglas Harrington
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy