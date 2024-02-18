5G Graphene Vaccinated Connected to Their Body... for the purpose of control, tracking, IDing and ultimately for the chip Cryptocurrency System (Patent # WO 2020/060606 A1). Folks this all equals slavery under the WEF proposed and already planned economic reset... if it doesn't kill people first. Toxic Graphene (EMF conductive) aka Hydrogels... which is clearly seen in vaccinated blood but now... also some unvaccinated.

God says in 2nd Chronicles 7:14 that when His people humble themselves and pray, and seek His face, and turn from their wicked ways He will hear from Heaven, forgive their sins, and heal their land. Only God can save us from this wicked generation. The world is under judgement for their massive sins they have committed in the site of God. People are either running full speed ahead to Christ... or running full speed to satan and his satanic ways. Our Father is either our Heavenly Father ... or satan.

Dear friend the rapture is so soon. Please get right with God, seek Him out in God's Word the Bible. Be water Baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38). The Blessed Hope aka The Rapture (or Rapturo in the Latin Vulgate Bible) is our hope to escape this increasingly wicked and immoral world.

Hang on tight to Christ. He is our safe tower to run into to escape the coming wrath of God to be poured out on the whole world... as we see clearly in the book of Revelation.





Much Love in Christ,

Carol