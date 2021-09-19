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Question and Answer - Why God is God? - Part 01 Sep 18 - 2021
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Here we are going to talk about why God? Why us? and many other questions.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
If you have decided to be part of God's family https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
If you have decided to be away from God and thinking the world will not change then click here https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
If you have decided to be part of God's family https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
If you have decided to be away from God and thinking the world will not change then click here https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php
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